The map of white people | Abagond

The map of white people was not on the Internet, so I made one. Conversely, it is a map of people of colour.
The map (click on it to enlarge) uses four colours:
- dark blue: 75% to 100% white
- medium blue: 50% to 75% white
- light blue: 25% to 50% white
- grey: 0% to 25% white
So:
- majority POC: grey and light blue
- majority white: medium and dark blue
- multiracial: light and medium blue
But who is white? For this map two kinds of people are:
- Those who self-identify as white, like in a census.
- Those who belong to an ethnic group that is historically Christian or Jewish, with roots in West Eurasia.