Is Trump the End?

There are many of us on Newsvine, who really haven't slept much since the election of Donald Trump. We are not insensitive as most on the right, insist. Even when reading "Butt Hurt" over and over, there still is something: a time warp, a fog, perhaps a premonition, an omen. We are told to get over it, move along, but it doesn't seem right.

When things go far off course, we re-hash them, over and over. What if, becomes the question. In our lives there are events, tragedy, death, loss, and we pick ourselves up. Sometimes, the pieces never really come together, we are injured, sometimes: broken.

We all know of the something, the something which changed all things. There are those of us, still living, who remember the Kennedy assassination. I was in high school, just before lunch, in government class. The PA system came on, and government moved as I sat in my seat . . . John Kennedy had been shot.

I lived across from the High School, and went home for lunch. I don't remember all the things that went through my head, but the course of history was now an unknown. I went back to class, Typing it was. An eeriness hung over us, mostly 15 and 16 year olds, but the school left the PA system on, tuned to a national broadcast. It wasn't much later, and what we didn't want to hear and then dug deep into our collective psyche, the President of the United States, was dead.

They let school out, sure school would start again, but I spent the next days watching the television set. At some time, we saw the supposed killer caught, and I saw him in real time on the television. In a split second, millions of us witnessed Jack Ruby pull a gun, shoved it forward, and time stopped, again. How could? How could? My teenage mind hit the wall, never, ever, saw a murder live . . . on TV, but it was live. I knew that we would never now know, what really happened. Of course, Oswald later died, and suddenly we had to learn about Jack Ruby. Jack Ruby, then died of cancer, and we were left with the Warren Commission.

Camelot was over, and those of us who identified with the Young President Kennedy, had our vision of things, blurred. For teen boys, there was another Black Rainbow, Vietnam. Struggling poor, made it a year or two in college, and with deferments for school, most keep out of going to Vietnam. When I got there, even in little villages, a picture of Jack Kennedy (next to Jesus) hung on thatched walls. The haunting never really went away.

Somehow, after Johnson went nuts, let his hair grow, and drove secret service insane with tearing around his ranch, driving whatever too fast and binging. After Nixon, Kissinger, Watergate, somehow Jimmy Carter seemed like the right person.

But all this, was all so not supposed to happen. All the craziness that followed Kennedy, was just too surreal.

We now have the Pharisee, the Sadducee, fully in control of things. We are not to worry, there is bounty in the land again. There are many rich men, and centers of power and wealth.

Ownership is centralized, and debt is the commodity. Each is assigned debt, according to their birthright. Those things we see every day, are borrowed property, mortgaged, loaned, held in trust.

Few own anything, outright. True wealth is handed down, little is accumulated. Those wealth stores are but a mirage, each seeing their own wealth, which lacks true ownership. My portfolio is yours, and his 401K, is really belonging to the neighbor.

Can a single assassin end the future for all? Can the future really be stolen?

There was no assassination, just a regular election, and things moved on, all the little boxes, all in a row, still there.

