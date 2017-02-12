The Coming Stock Market Crash

Let's zone in on the pattern shown below. The entire purpose of the study of technical analysis is to read what the market is telling us about its future. The stock market is the accumulation of all knowledge by everyone on the planet. In addition to this knowledge, buy and sell action is determined by the group psychology of investors at any given point in time. What will the collective next bet be for stock prices? Are investors fearful? Are they greedy? The incredible reality is, bizarrely, that the stock market knows where the next collective bet will be, and not only knows it, but communicates this knowledge to those who understand the language of the market. This is where pattern studies come into play, more so than Elliott Waves, momentum measures, contrarian indicators, or other bodies of technical or fundamental economic analysis.