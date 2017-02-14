First Crack in Teflon Don Emerges

There is Mucho trouble in the Casa Blanca, Teflon Don has a crack in his Ego. The Democrats are smelling blood, like a starving piranha in lean Venezuelan waters. Up until now, Donald Trump and his Army of Thought Goons, have done a pretty good job, of deflecting criticism coming from the left, and projecting that animosity onto scapegoats (whether a favorite target like Hillary, or loser democrats in general.)

This time, there is blood clouding the infested moat, one of Trumps top advisors, was conning the Don, a betrayal within the politburo, of The Kremlin West. Flynn is now outed as an agent of a foreign power, and that foreign power is none other than Russia -- caught in the back waters, Flynn was not rescued, and now nothing but a bare skeleton cleaned to the bone.

Bannon, now having cleverly disposed of his arch nemesis, is now flying even closer to the sun, the Orange Orb he so wants to put an: Alien Superstructure, around

Stay tuned, the mini series, Russian Mafia: The West Wing, is getting to be better than a OT Superbowl.

Next episode: Will McCain and Graham have to become Democrats in:

Batman and Robin v 2.0: GOP Goes Ka-Blu-ey to Dump the Reds

Or, Is Bannon Flying Too Close to the Sun?