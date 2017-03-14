Lindsey Graham sheds a tear for John McCain: 'I love him to death' | Palmetto Politics | postandcourier.com

He added, "He is loyal to his friends; he loves his country. And if he has to stand up to his party for his country, so be it. He would die for this country. I love him to death.”

"I feel like I'm on Oprah now," Graham joked.

McCain was more reserved but still emotional, saying the pair of defense hawks have "common ideals, common goals for our country."

He also touched on Graham's upbringing and having to raise his sister after their parents died.

"It's quite a great American success story," McCain said.

McCain pegged their friendship to when Graham, who was then in the House of Representatives, presented the House's case for impeachment.

"Congressman Graham, on the most solemn occasion, said, 'You know, where I come from, any man calling a woman at 2 a.m. is up to no good,' " McCain said. "I knew right then that Lindsey Graham was a guy I wanted to spend time with."