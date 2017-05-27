Constantine and Trump: Is History Repeating Itself? - Israel Today | Israel News

An eerie parallel is beginning to emerge between the newly elected American President and the Fourth Century emperor of Rome. If it continues on course, it does not bode well for either the body of Messiah or Israel.

Constantine, as we know, was the one who looked like the most powerful friend Christianity ever had. But in fact he was the one who became its greatest betrayer, sending the faith spiraling into apostasy for centuries afterwards.

Before he became emperor, Christians were suffering terribly under the Roman emperors. Rome was a pagan polytheistic empire, but Christianity had no idol, sacrificing priesthood, temple or holy day. So its followers were considered atheists by Roman standards and persecuted accordingly.

Constantine changed all that after supposedly seeing a vision which he attributed to the Christian God, which led him to achieve a decisive military victory. He then promoted Christianity to become the dominant religion of the Empire as a way to unify his realm. Christians even started to believe he was bringing in the Kingdom of God, completing the work Yeshua had begun.