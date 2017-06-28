12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congregation - CNN.com

(CNN)Savannah, 12, made a decision this January;she was going to come out as lesbian at her Mormon Church. Nothing was going to stop her.

She's a normal almost-teenage girl in Utah: She loves to draw and make art. When she grows up, she wants to be a Disney animator. Her favorite bands are Imagine Dragons and Fall Out Boy.

On June 22, 2016, one day after her birthday, Savannah came out to her parents as lesbian.

Mom had suspicions and knew that day might come.

"I looked at her and said, 'OK, I love you. And I'll support you no matter what you do,'" said Heather, her mother.

The family felt strongly that they didn't have the right to prevent Savannah from telling her story publicly, including sharing it with CNN, but asked that their hometown and last names be withheld to give them a measure of privacy.

After coming out to her parents, Savannah began the process of coming out to her friends and extended family.

Six months later, she felt a calling.