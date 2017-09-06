Newsvine

Aix sponsa

How the Republican Party went from Lincoln to Trump - YouTube

Seeded by Aix sponsa
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 6:47 AM
The GOP of today, would horrify Old Abe.  The GOP has become more like the Confederacy of the Pre-Civil War Era.  Rather than respecting Civil Rights and Individuality, the Republicans want to limit growth only to white nationalists.  Trump repeatedly has stripped the hard fought gains of minorities, women, and those who have basis for gender identity.

