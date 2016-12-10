Looks Like A Few Republican Senators Are Ready To Kick Russia's Trump-Loving Ass

OH LOOK, there are a handful of statesmen left on the Republican side of the United States Senate, and they are making air-horn noises about maybe giving Donald Trump’s scissoring partner Vladimir Putin what he deserves for sticking his nose in the middle of our election! Ever since the election, and also for many years before, Sen. John McCain’s stance on Russia and Putin has been “GRRRRR, Walnuts would like to take that KGB guy behind the gym for FIVE AND A HALF YEARS, ALAN!” Sen. Lindsey Graham, McCain’s best pal in the Senate, has also too been making noises about how Russia’s covert role in influencing our election needs to be investigated and Putin should be punished, noting that it doesn’t matter that the meddling helped his party THIS TIME.

Meanwhile, Trump has been like, "My BFF Putin? No way, he did not do anything bad, because he would have told me during the campaign when we talked on the Obamaphone every single night. It was probably a 400-pounder, sitting on his bed in New Jersey, who did the hacking. Somebody's doing the hacking!"