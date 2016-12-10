Montini: D.C. Smackdown! McCain & Graham vs. Trump & Putin

Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

Nothing better than an old-fashioned political rasslin’ match, especially between grapplers on the same team.

Or, supposed to be on the same team.

Earlier this week, after President-elect Donald Trump had a chat with Russia's Vladimir Putin about improving relations, Sen. John McCain put that notion into a rhetorical half-nelson and body slammed it, saying, "We should place as much faith in such statements as any other made by a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political opponents, invaded his neighbors, threatened America’s allies, and attempted to undermine America’s elections."

He added, "At the very least, the price of another ‘reset’ would be complicity in Putin and Assad’s butchery of the Syrian people. That is an unacceptable price for a great nation. When America has been at its greatest, it is when we have stood on the side those fighting tyranny. That is where we must stand again.”

Tough words for the Republican-friendly Russian who helped Trump get elected.

The Russians got their wish. That's not good