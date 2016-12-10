Disinformation on Facebook: Obama denounces a system where "facts and truth do not matter"

The President of the United States has expressed his concerns for the democratic debate, given the importance of lying articles on social networks.

For the first time since the election of Donald Trump at the White House, the current president of the United States has reacted to the polemic concerning the false information circulating on Facebook, pointed the finger as being in part responsible for the victory of the candidate republican.

On Thursday 17 November in Berlin, at a joint press conference with Angela Merkel, Barack Obama highlighted the dangers of “a time when there is so much active disinformation, very well presented, Informs on Facebook or on television. If everything looks the same and no distinction is made, then we can not know what to protect. ”