Newsvine

Vote-Dem

About Articles: 221 Seeds: 1224 Comments: 10253 Since: Sep 2008

Disinformation on Facebook: Obama denounces a system where "facts and truth do not matter" -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vote-Dem View Original Article: newdaypost.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 10, 2016 10:40 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The President of the United States has expressed his concerns for the democratic debate, given the importance of lying articles on social networks.

For the first time since the election of Donald Trump at the White House, the current president of the United States has reacted to the polemic concerning the false information circulating on Facebook, pointed the finger as being in part responsible for the victory of the candidate republican.

On Thursday 17 November in Berlin, at a joint press conference with Angela Merkel, Barack Obama highlighted the dangers of “a time when there is so much active disinformation, very well presented, Informs on Facebook or on television. If everything looks the same and no distinction is made, then we can not know what to protect. ”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor