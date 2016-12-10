Security Analysts Warn Trump Is Russian Mafia's 'Manchurian Candidate'

Featured image: MOSCOW, RUSSIA – NOVEMBER 09: Emin Agalarov, Donald Trump and Aras Agalarov attend the red carpet at Miss Universe Pageant Competition 2013 on November 9, 2013 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

A Closer Look At Donald Trump’s Links To The Russian Mob

Respected international policy journal Global Security has officially named Donald Trump the “Manchurian Candidate”, a shocking label for certain, but one they apply with a great deal of evidence to back it up. The stunning article reveals that Trump’s connections inside Russia go far deeper than what has been discussed in the mainstream media to date, and along a much darker path.

Trump’s associates have been a reason for alarm inside the United States as well as outside for some time. To date, during his run for the US Presidency, we’ve seen him receive support from war criminals, the extremest of extremists including the Ku Klux Klan, white supramacist and neo-nazi groups, members of far right-wing parties in Europe, and so on. And we’ve seen him welcome that support, making only the barest show of renouncing it only when the pressure to do so is too great.

Lately, his most controversial relationship has been the one he seems to have with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin. However, this relationship becomes even more worrisome considering, as Global Security pointed out, that his connections in Russia also extend to the country’s mafia. Something Trump and Putin have in common.

So what do they mean by “Manchurian Candidate?” As explained by Global Security,