White America Has a Crush on Light Skinned/Blue Eyed . . . Russians

All this talk about Russians, is probably really about . . . sex. Scientists think that all light skinned/blue eyed people in the world came from one area of the world, and one single person. Mate selection, insured that the offspring of Baby Blue Eyes bedazzling boys and girls from there after.

Perhaps the most plausible theory is that blonde hair and blue eyes arose because of a mechanism called sex selection. This is where males and females choose as their mates those who have one unusual physical characteristic, not necessarily associated with "fitness" per se but simply something unusual.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-511473/All-blue-eyed-people-traced-ancestor-lived-10-000-years-ago-near-Black-Sea.html#ixzz4SVdM2iaS Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

Yes, light skinned people, and blue eyes have fascinated men (and women) for centuries. It would be a sexual and a mate selection thing, that would keep light skin and blue eyes, in the love department, and Russia has lots of them.

http://davidduke.com/is-russia-the-key-to-white-survival/

Sex selection comes to the fore when there is a lot of competition for mates of one sex or the other. The theory is that in Europe, where men had to spend weeks at a time out on the hunt, males were in very short supply. In such societies, women who had flaxen locks stood a better chance of standing out and attracting the attention of the few men that would have been available for mating. Even back then, the blue-eyed blonde was not only in demand, but also definitely would have had more fun.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-511473/All-blue-eyed-people-traced-ancestor-lived-10-000-years-ago-near-Black-Sea.html#ixzz4SVezqlqZ Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook