America, You're Fired! | Dame Magazine

You are here

HOME » FEATURES » FOURTH ESTATE » AMERICA, YOU'RE FIRED!

Fourth Estate America, You're Fired!

Voters cast the entire world in a brutal reality show when they elected Donald Trump. And none of us can change the channel.

Written by Paula Young Lee

The unexpected support of white women and white young mengave Donald Trump the presidency, making The Cabin in the Woods, 2012, a prescient allegory of this weird and terrifying election season. A horror-comedy film that deconstructed all the tropes, The Cabin in the Woods, built a storyline around five college kids who stumble into a supernatural trap designed to lead to their horrible deaths. The stoner, Marty, discovers a hidden camera and moans, “Oh my God. I'm on a reality-TV show.”

By now, the entire world is aware that a Republican-identified reality-show host is now the President-elect of the United States. The full political implications of Trump's leadership have yet to be parsed, but it's naive to pretend that television in general--and reality television in particular—hasn't irrevocably altered the way we understand the terms of everyday life. Reality television now encompasses the business of newsiness, which is no longer the news, for we watched the 4th estate abrogate its journalistic mandate in favor of gossipy innuendo and rage-filled clickbait. What motivated network CEOs to give Trump a “staggering” amount of free coverage, more than double that of Hillary Clinton? Why did journalists treat Trump like a celebrity instead of a presidential candidate? The answer: billions in profits, the direct result of barraging viewers with outrageous antics by a candidate they were incapable of critiquing. And thus the United States became Trumpland, and his campaign the highest rated show on Trump TV.

https://twitter.com/chasingthevine/status/796411458372378624