"Welcome to the Fourth Reich": Legendary Actor Harry Belafonte on the Election of Donald Trump | Democracy Now!

On Monday night, legendary musician, actor and activist Harry Belafonte addressed more than 2,000 people who had gathered to celebrate Democracy Now!'s 20th anniversary at New York City's historic Riverside Church—the same location where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. came out against the Vietnam War in 1967. The son of Jamaican immigrants, Belafonte grew up on the streets of Harlem and Jamaica. In the 1950s, he spearheaded the calypso craze and became the first artist in recording history with a million-selling album. Along with his rise to worldwide stardom, Belafonte became deeply involved in the civil rights movement and was one of Dr. King’s closest confidants. Belafonte spoke about Donald Trump’s election.