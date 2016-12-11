Judge to decide whether states can force 'faithless electors' to vote | Daily Mail Online

Two 'faithless electors' in Colorado are taking their case to federal court.

Colorado Democrats Polly Baca and Robert Nemanich are trying to overturn a law requiring them to give their Electoral College votes to the candidate who won a majority of ballots in their state.

U.S. District Court Judge Wiley Daniel will hear their case on Monday, Politico reports. Daniel is a Bill Clinton appointee.

Hillary Clinton won Colorado - but the electors are part of a group that's pushing for Electoral College reforms.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4017462/Judge-decide-time-states-force-faithless-electors-vote-according-plan.html#ixzz4SZkxSTpX Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook