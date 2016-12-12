America Got Duped: The Electors, Not Yet

Alexander Hamilton:

Editor’s note: In the weeks since the increasingly ambiguous presidential election of 2016, there has been considerable discussion about exactly how we choose our presidents and why we do it this way. It seems like a useful moment to go back to the source, in this case “Federalist Papers: No. 68,” otherwise known as “The Mode of Electing the President,” which was written by Alexander Hamilton.

The Mode of Electing the President From the New York Packet.Friday, March 14, 1788.

To the People of the State of New York:

The process of election affords a moral certainty, that the office of President will never fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications. Talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity, may alone suffice to elevate a man to the first honors in a single State; but it will require other talents, and a different kind of merit, to establish him in the esteem and confidence of the whole Union, or of so considerable a portion of it as would be necessary to make him a successful candidate for the distinguished office of President of the United States. It will not be too strong to say, that there will be a constant probability of seeing the station filled by characters pre-eminent for ability and virtue. And this will be thought no inconsiderable recommendation of the Constitution, by those who are able to estimate the share which the executive in every government must necessarily have in its good or ill administration. Though we cannot acquiesce in the political heresy of the poet who says: “For forms of government let fools contest That which is best administered is best,” yet we may safely pronounce, that the true test of a good government is its aptitude and tendency to produce a good administration.

http://www.salon.com/2016/12/11/alexander-hamilton-explains-the-electoral-college-a-way-of-opposing-cabal-intrigue-and-corruption/