Donald Trump has already neutered the deficit hawks in the GOP. | New Republic

Trump might be "too" smart for the GOP of Congress. After all, they are pretty naive (flat stupid). Trump is a street-smart hoody and the dufusses of GOPville are about to get schooled by Donny the Kid.

Donny played Mitt, and cut his nut hair out, and put it on his wall, poor Mitt, revenge for the gay kid he whacked in Prep School.

When Donny said he was smart, that was a warning to any one who messes with him. The corny 'gay' couple, McCain and Lindsey, are going to get beat-up by Donny the Kid, and his Thumpers.

Congress is going to get neutered, and they are going to sing for a long time . . . Soprano in Donny's Church Choir.

Donny is a playa, and he knows it, and he is bad news for people who cross him, and that ain't no threat, that is a promise.

Hereeer, Linny, Linny, Linny, herreeer Johnny Boy, want some Kool Aid . . .it will stop the Nut Hurt.

It is time for Gotham, the reality show . . . damn, I love The JOKER.

“Donald Trump was interviewing Mitt Romney for Secretary of State in order to torture him,” Stone said. “To toy with him. And given the history, that’s completely understandable. Mitt Romney crossed a line. He didn’t just oppose Trump, which is his democratic right, he called him a phony and a fraud. And a con man. And that’s not the kind of man you want as Secretary of State.”

It was payback, in other words. Trump never had any intention of giving the job to Romney, and in the process undercut any future criticism delivered by Romney. If Romney were to call Trump a “con man” again, the response from the Trump White House and his loyalists in the right-wing media would be: “If you think so poorly of Trump, why did you beg for a job in his cabinet?”

This is just the latest instance of Trump’s well-documented cruel streak. But, blinded by his own ambition, Romney shares some of the blame for getting played.