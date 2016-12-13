At This Point: It Doesn't Even Matter What the Truth is, The Damage is Done: Zero Credibility is the New Measure

Well, most experts do say, that Hillary would have/should have won. The GOP can't stop gloating, they love this one even if Comey wanted to throw the election, or the Russian's were just being bad boys, again.

It doesn't matter, now the damage is done. No one really believes anything, not the Republicans, not the Democrats, not the electorate, not the electors. Invent your own truth, your own reality, it is just as valid. So, we have what? Really nothing, an illusion. Well we can live in the illusion of a whatever it is, no democracy, not a theocracy, not a dictatorship, not a union, just a bunch of whatevers, doing whatever.

We should make-up a bunch of hero buttons for whoever would wear them, some patriot buttons for whoever thinks they are, some zero buttons for those who are making a point or feel totally amiss in the same slime pond we started out in 3 billion years ago . . . or whatever turns your clock. Maybe God, just got pissed, the pot bloomed us . . . his creation, whatever.

Now, we have the blind leading the deaf, but where. The stock market sign would still be saying we are going up, even if it was half-blown up by a NK or Chinese nuke, and lying in a smoldering heap, because the NSA rig the market program algorithms and it is/was still running, with no one at the work stations.

Oh, well, scientists say we will soon, have computer chips in our brains, eyes, sex organs, an we can have orgasmic evolution, while we watch Netflix re-runs.

Does it really matter at all, maybe we are all fated to be fated. Damn, where are we, what the hell are we doing here . . . maybe we are in a giant video game, maybe this has all happened before and we just keep looping around in the matrix or some godspeed arcade.

Hillary would have taken us here, and Donny is going to take us there. I do not know if I like here better than there, this is so damn confusing. Did I forget to pay the damn water bill again, they charge a 25 dollar, late fee, the little bastards are probably using it for beer money. Where the hell do I get off this damn machine, I can't find the off button.