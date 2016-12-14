Full-page ads turn up the heat on Trump electors - POLITICO

An anti-Trump activist has begun running full-page ads in newspapers across the country to persuade Electoral College members to “vote their conscience” as part of a pressure campaign intended to block the election of Donald Trump.

The ads, which appeared Wednesday morning in the Washington Post, Philadelphia Inquirer, Austin American-Statesman, Salt Lake City Tribune and Tampa Bay Times, are also slated to appear in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Wisconsin State Journal on Thursday. The 538 members of the Electoral College are slated to meet Monday in their respective state capitals. The ads target Republican electors in states won by Trump.

“Never in our Republic’s history has there been a President-apparent comparable to Donald Trump,” the ad reads. “His inauguration would present a grave and continual threat to the Constitution, to domestic tranquility and to international stability.”