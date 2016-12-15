John McCain and Lindsey Graham are not your friends, Democrats.

Democrats, these are not your foreign policy friends.

Give them points for consistency: Regardless of who’s president, Graham and McCain are the two most vocal hawks in the U.S. Senate. When their hawkishness was targeted at President Obama, Democrats laughed them off as unreconstructed Cold Warriors who couldn’t get with the times. Graham and McCain were deeply critical of Obama’s inability to expel Russia from Crimea and his hesitancy to arm Ukraine against pro-Russian rebels in the east. The U.S. directly escalating a tense regional conflict would have been a major risk for the people living there, and it’s unclear what such a move would have done to change the situation except further inflame it. Graham recognized in 2015 that arming Ukraine may not have changed the regional calculus, but did say that arming Ukraine would have made him “feel better.” Just about every option in Syria is terrible, but both McCain and Graham brush aside any risk that further escalation there—a no-fly zone, say, or ground troops—might backfire, or do more harm than it prevents.