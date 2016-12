The same forces who destroyed civilization and stored knowledge are at work again. Under the guise of religious freedom, the right wish to destroy the information basis of our accomplishments, for pure power and control, as was done before in history.

Though there is a huge attempt to re-write history, it is clear that the right-wing is now attempting to burn down the libraries, and fill them with propaganda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPufdIOiQIk