Conservative Talk Show Host Pens Attack on Neil DeGrasse Tyson—Tyson Goes Supernova on Him | Alternet

2) I am agnostic, and actively disavow the atheist label:

3) People who deny human-induced climate change are badly misinformed. This position is neither politically liberal nor conservative. It's factual. Although one could argue that all those who want to preserve the environment are the real conservatives in this discussion.

4) You use "liberal" as a tag to characterize my politics. Since I have no active public political position, that's a hard task to accomplish. Climate change deniers are misinformed. But so are people who think vaccines give you autism. And so are people who think genetically modified foods are bad for you. These science-denying postures cross political boundaries, as I clumsily attempted to convey recently on Bill Maher.

5) The "incident" with a 9yr old girl never happened. It looks to be a hoax. No such tweets ever existed on November 29th, 2015, or on any other day. My only tweet on November 29, 2015 (as my followers can attest, and as anyone can see from scrolling my Twitter page was:

So you abrogated your journalistic integrity by not verifying what you read in somebody else's article, before using it as a foundational pillar in yours.

6) I am 3x appointed by President George W. Bush, serving on commissions to advise him on the future of the American aerospace Industry, on NASA, and on the annual Presidential Medal of science winners. So your disapproval of my views is not shared by others on the conservative spectrum.

So when you factor in (or simply subtract) all these elements from your writeup, if what remains still justifies labeling me a horse's astrophysicist, then, as I said, I'm okay with that.

