Perfume Genius - Normal song - YouTube

Toyota commercial song, I went nuts until I found it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjpkozvaHZ0

Published on May 24, 2016

Lyrics:

Hold my hand

I am afraid

Please pray for me

When I am away

Comfort the girl

Help her understand

No memory

No matter how sad

And no violence

No matter how bad

Can darken the heart

Or tear it apart

Take my hand

When you are scared

And I will pray

If you go back out there

Comfort the man

Help him understand

That no floating sheet

No matter how haunting

And no secret

No matter how nasty

Can poison your voice

Or keep you from joy

Perfume Genius

http://perfumegenius.org

https://www.facebook.com/perfumegeniu...