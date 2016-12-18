Perfume Genius - Normal song - YouTube

Toyota commercial song, I went nuts until I found it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjpkozvaHZ0
Published on May 24, 2016
Lyrics:
Hold my hand
I am afraid
Please pray for me
When I am away
Comfort the girl
Help her understand
No memory
No matter how sad
And no violence
No matter how bad
Can darken the heart
Or tear it apart
Take my hand
When you are scared
And I will pray
If you go back out there
Comfort the man
Help him understand
That no floating sheet
No matter how haunting
And no secret
No matter how nasty
Can poison your voice
Or keep you from joy
Perfume Genius