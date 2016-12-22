The New Left is Not Your Grandfather's LBJ

I do like Newsvine and I can't believe it has been 8 years since I joined. Of course, back when they actually used to pay, yes, Newsvine did pay authors who wrote their own material. It wasn't much, I think that I got about 40 dollars when Newsvine paid the settlement to authors. It came out to be nickels and dimes, mostly pennies and nickels for an original article. Most newbies on the Vine do not appreciate what it takes to author an article, and take ownership of it.

Yes, Newsvine has always been a venue for those of us on the left of things. However, being left of center is not anything like it used to be in the days of LBJ.

No, there are no Black Panthers, no Weather Underground, no SDS (Students for a Democratic Society) not even the Great Society. Lefties are hardly noticeable, mainstream doctors, lawyers, scientists, businessmen. Most could be called environmentally aware, pro-choice, pro-life rights (that means taking care of growing children even if gay), pro-education, against profiteering on education, insurance, medical care.

The new left are pretty much right of JFK and certainly LBJ.

Now, the Right have moved way to the right of even Barry Goldwater. Goldwater actually did not like the evangelical right at all: “Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.”

http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/02/22/why-leftists-go-right

http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/10/24/rise-of-the-reactionary

In the six decades since Buckley and company took their stand, conservatives still speak the same militant language. We’re just more used to it now. “All this damage that he’s done to America is deliberate,” Marco Rubio, as a Presidential candidate, said of Obama, which sounds almost like an accusation of treason. The G.O.P. warns that, as President, Hillary Clinton, despite her long record as a moderate-to-slightly-left Democrat, would try to lead us down the road to socialist perdition. Where do these passions come from? Lilla’s answer is bracingly direct. They come from the place that conservatives themselves often point to as the root of all ideological evil: Europe.

The best pages in “The Shipwrecked Mind” are elegant, concise portraits of refugees from Weimar Europe who fled to America after the Nazi takeover and brought with them “some very large and very dark ideas about the crisis of the age.” These ideas reached maturity in the first years of the Cold War. We often think of the nineteen-fifties as the decade of complacent conformism: a robust economy, a beloved war hero in the White House, slow but important progress on civil rights. But it was also “High Noon,” the doomsday thermonuclear clock ticking loudly even as a dangerous storm was brewing abroad: anti-American governments in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, ungrateful semi-socialist regimes in Europe living under the protection of our troops and dollars, Soviet leaps in missile and aerospace technology, and a shooting war in Korea. There were even overtones of Weimar “stab in the back” conspiracy lore in Senator Joseph McCarthy’s accusation that Democrats were guilty of “twenty years of treason.”

In most accounts of the period, including Mark Greif’s recent book “The Age of the Crisis of Man” (2015), the dominant refugee is Hannah Arendt, whose “Origins of Totalitarianism” (1951) depicted the rise of Hitlerism and Stalinism as twin modernities, engines of mass terror built to effect “the transformation of human nature itself.” Its blend of history, philosophy, and intellectual drama—a postwar addendum to Spengler’s “The Decline of the West”—was keyed to the mood of chastened leftists. But conservatives had their own pantheon of foreign-born exotics, who dispensed very different lessons and left a deeper and more lasting imprint on our politics.

So, the new left is not that far away from Eisenhower, who also reminded us about falling in love with war makers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y06NSBBRtY