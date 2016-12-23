Trump Supporters Love Russia And Think CNN And The New York Times Are "Fake News" - BuzzFeed News

Many Trump supporters shrugged off stories like the New York Times’ investigation into the hack of the Democratic National Committee. A few said Hillary Clinton was responsible for the cyberattacks perpetrated against her herself.

Patricia Matty, a Trump supporter at the rally, said, “I don’t think there’s anything to reports that Trump is in cahoots with Russia. When the opportunity arises, he should just make an open-door policy and engage face-to-face with Vladimir Putin, not through Twitter.”

Others attributed the whirlwind of stories to the “fake news” phenomenon.

“I don’t agree with reports about Russian propaganda. It’s all made up,” George Lawson, a Wisconsin resident and Trump supporter, said at the rally. “It’ll be more beneficial to look for an ally in Russia than to focus on all this fake news about them. Trump’s doing the right thing by getting that oilman in there.”