Between Republicans and Democrats, which side would each party be in a Star Wars universe? - Quora

They placed their faiths in their religion and, although it didn’t play a huge part in Imperial doctrine, it was still there, much like how the Republicans are known for involving religion in politics, yet still allowing sense to lead the way (I’m not saying religion is senseless, I just think it’s senseless when used to run a country that isn’t unanimously religious)

This is all based on their government and how they operated. If you want a quick, first glance guess, then obviously the Democrats are the Republic. The Republic promoted freedom. The Empire would obviously be the Republicans, trying to keep the elite at the top and the poor at the bottom.

But if you look much closer, you find that in fact the Empire were the ones that allowed slaves into their ranks, kept religion out of government, and delegated the power to governors despite having an active Emperor, while the Republic needed people of importance in their government, allowed the government to be influenced by the will of a group of religious elites, and had provisions in place to allow the Chancellor to have supreme control over everything.