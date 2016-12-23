Is Trump planning to play Russia off of China? « Hot Air

Is Trump’s fondness for Russia a simple matter of admiring Putin’s ruthless fascist moxie or is it all part of a game of eight-dimensional chess he’s playing to box in China? There’s a theory kicking around in foreign policy circles that his looming detente with Putin is actually “Nixon in reverse,” i.e. instead of making nice with China as Nixon did in 1972 in order to form an axis against Russia, Trump might be making nice with Russia in order to form an axis against China. No less than Henry Kissinger predicted the eventual necessity of that move when he and Nixon were planning their rapprochement with Mao decades ago:

On Feb. 14, 1972, President Richard Nixon and his national security adviser Henry Kissinger met to discuss Nixon’s upcoming trip to China. Kissinger, who had already taken his secret trip to China to begin Nixon’s historic opening to Beijing, expressed the view that compared with the Russians, the Chinese were “just as dangerous. In fact, they’re more dangerous over a historical period.” Kissinger then observed that “in 20 years your successor, if he’s as wise as you, will wind up leaning towards the Russians against the Chinese.” He argued that the United States, as it sought to profit from the enmity between Moscow and Beijing, needed “to play this balance-of-power game totally unemotionally. Right now, we need the Chinese to correct the Russians and to discipline the Russians.” But in the future, it would be the other way around.

Okay, but what can, or will, Russia do to “correct” and “discipline” China? When Nixon went to China, the Soviets were a superpower and China was a fledgling power; today China is a rising power, asserting itself in the South China Sea to Japan’s and South Korea’s dismay, while Russia is a fading power. China is the most populous country in the world and had a GDP of more than $10 trillion in 2015. Russia’s GDP is roughly one-eighth the size of that and its population is a bit more than one-tenth as large. Its population has been shrinking for decades, in fact, although at a slower rate lately than it had been in the 1990s. Russia had something to fear long-term from China in 1972. China has little to fear from Russia long-term in 2016, barring a nuclear exchange that would extinguish both countries