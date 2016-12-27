The Algorithms Have to save Us… From Ourselves – Bull@!$%#Ist

The bullshit checkers are coming: the GOP might be out of business.

Mark Zuckerberg has said he’ll bring in a system of fact checking content and flagging up if its right or wrong within the news feed. A case of the cow agreeing to make milk which will not stain your carpet should you drop the bottle. Nice cow.

This system could save us.

It’s time to speculate a little.

If the trends continue what could we expect by the time of the next UK and USA elections? We could expect traditional media to be pretty much dead. Everyone will be getting their information through social media and the Internet. All entertainment will be delivered, “on demand”. Schedules will be moribund. The technology will have advanced particularly in computing power and AI. Algorithms to fact check information with trusted sources such as Snopes and Full Fact will develop and could become open source. These free algorithms could fact check tweets, statuses and blog posts on the fly. It wouldn’t be a service lumped in with Facebook. It will have evolved beyond that. Fact checking will be a browser plug in. It may even be something built in and enabled by default on the browsers of 2020.