When Liberal Doves Become Russia Hawks | The American Spectator

Seeded by Vote-Dem
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:59 AM
All sorts of Democrats are now up in arms over the Russkies. They’re practically calling for a resurrection of the House Committee on Un-American Activities. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) is calling for a 9/11-style commission to investigate Moscow. And take a gander at this stunner of a statement from a Democrat: “We cannot trust the Russians,” insists Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J. “We can’t trust the Russians now and we’re not going to be able to trust them after January 20.”

It’s like the ghost of Joe McCarthy has suddenly leapt into the collective body of the Democratic Party. I wonder if Cardin or some other Democratic senator is holding a list of 57 members of the Republican Party suspected of having worked with Moscow?

