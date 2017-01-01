LETTER: Trump is playing Russian roulette with USA

I’m a 40-plus-year-long Republican, in his late 60s. However, I’ll admit for the first time since 1968 I wrote in my mail-in vote Paul Ryan over Donald Trump, and I now feel I was justified in my moral act of conscience! Day after day I read about Donnie Boy’s latest pick for another of his “BIG BOY BILLIONAIRES” Club he’s building as his “Cabinet” and planning to put in place come Jan. 20. What amazes me now is that it seems like middle-income Amerikan (notice I’m spelling it like you’d see it in RUSSIAN!) voters are the ones who put Donnie over the top in the election! Now he’s selected a secretary of labor who opposes overtime, opposes raising the minimum wage while maintaining his longstanding cozy relationship with former KGB chief Vladimir Putin, who, I fear as a “real” Republican can’t wait to rape and destroy our American democratic way of life!