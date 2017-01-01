The map of white people | Abagond

The map of white people was not on the Internet, so I made one. Conversely, it is a map of people of colour.

The map (click on it to enlarge) uses four colours:

dark blue: 75% to 100% white

75% to 100% white medium blue: 50% to 75% white

50% to 75% white light blue: 25% to 50% white

25% to 50% white grey: 0% to 25% white

So:

majority POC: grey and light blue

grey and light blue majority white: medium and dark blue

medium and dark blue multiracial: light and medium blue

But who is white? For this map two kinds of people are: