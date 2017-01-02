The Mormon Tabernacle Choir's Trump-sized mistake (opinion) - CNN.com

Trump said Mexico sends the United States "rapists" and drug dealers, but Mexico is home to 1.4 million LDS members. Seven percent of US Mormons are Latino, and Latinos are the fastest-growing group in the Church. Trump rails against illegal immigration, while many Mormons empathize with immigrants because of their own experiences serving as missionaries. And though Trump often demonized refugees, the Mormon Church launched an effort to help refugees earlier this year. "Their story is our story, not that many years ago," one Mormon leader said.

It sends the wrong message to the church's members around the world that the choir would perform for a leader so at odds with LDS teachings -- and let's not even get into Trump's bragging about sexual assault.

Defending the choir's decision to sing at the inaugural, a columnist for Utah's Deseret News writes that, "We need to find a way to come together as a nation and look for those things that can bring us together rather than tear us apart. If the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's appearance at the inauguration can help in that process, then it will be well worth it."

However, the choir's appearance will likely not be bringing people together. It has already caused a divide within the LDS Church. An online petition asking the choir not to perform at the inaugural has 31,000 signatures, many from LDS members. "Trump is a disrespectful person that does not exemplify what the church has taught me," writes one signer.