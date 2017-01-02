Obama Urged to Take U.S. Nukes Off High Alert Before Trump Takes Office | Democracy Now!

A leading arms control organization is calling for President Obama to take U.S. nuclear missiles off high alert before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. The Ploughshares Fund has circulated a public petition urging President Obama to place restraints on the incoming president’s ability to launch a nuclear attack. Last week, President-elect Trump alarmed nuclear weapons experts when he raised the prospect of a new global arms race on Twitter. We speak to Joseph Cirincione, president of Ploughshares Fund, which has circulated the petition urging President Obama to take U.S. nuclear missiles off high alert.