Barron Trump Is A Manga Idol In Japan: The Soon-To-Be First Son Is Considered A 'Bishonen' Or 'Beautiful Boy'

In fact, Barron has now been given the title of “bishonen” in Japan, which means “beautiful boy.”

If you’re not familiar with manga, a little explanation is in order. Manga are a popular style of books in Japan, where people often spend long hours on trains during their daily commutes and enjoy some reading material. Sometimes (improperly) described as “comic books” in the U.S., manga uses hand-drawn images to tell the story.

And while the topics covered in manga can range from fantasy and horror to business and commerce, and everything in between, manga does have something of a reputation for… let’s call it blurring the lines of child pornography. As The Guardian reported in 2015, some manga contains graphic images of children being sexually abused.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Barron Trump is going to be the subject of a sexually explicit manga, and quite frankly, I’d rather not think about that anymore. For now, let’s just hope that the next First Son remains something of a cute joke in Japan and that any manga about him play off of his strange life of living in the White House and having Donald Trump for a father – that’s disturbing enough.

As of this writing, it doesn’t appear that any Barron Trump manga has been produced, so don’t look for it on Amazon or your local book retailer just yet.