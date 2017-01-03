Republicans Showing Their Rotten Underbelly

Are House Republicans really a juvenile brat pact, hell yes they are. The Republicans did great, they hammered Benghazi into a deadly knife and backstabbed Hillary Clinton. Along with the email server, comments by FBI Chief Comey, and Trump asking Russia for help with cyber leaks on Hillary emails and the DNC . . . a probable victory for Clinton was turned into a bust.

Of course, the Brat Pack cheered all this along like a bunch of Middle School Drama Queens.

Well, I'll be damned, it all worked.

So, somewhere in this huge smoke bomb/flash-bang attack, are the real little crooks, the leaders of the GOP Brat Pack.

So, who really are the GOP 47? Oh forget Benghazi, the Republicans got triple mileage out of that Yugo. Let's dig up the email server scandal . . . oh, that was more juvenile tricksterism, they rode that pony into the ground.

So, the Patriot Heroes of the GOP 47, now want to make themselves immune from even more skullduggery, and gut the Ethics Office:

Damn, these little sneaky brats really are kid sociopaths on Bath Salts.

So, who is the Chief Brat of the GOP Middle School Drama Club? Here they are:

Now, the GOP are grooming one: Tom Cotton.

But, but, I wonder if Donald Trump will buy the War Hero side of Tom Cotton. I mean John McCain was a well proven POW, and:

What about Tom Cotton, is the War Hype real?

Is Tom Cotton the behind the scenes Congressman in Designated Survivor (at least the persona)?

Trump, then Pence, then Congressman Tom Cotton, Evil Little Brat Pack Plan, Maybe?