Commentary: The GOP's coming civil war - CBS News

So what does a Republican believe? It’s hard to say. There is now a Party of Trump and a Party of Ryan. The former rejects ideological rigidity in favor of policies it sees as beneficial to Middle Americans. The latter is ideological in the extreme, the end result of decades of conservative movement insistence that the path to victory was paved by intellectual seriousness and a deluge of policy white papers.

In the short term, there are ways for these two camps to live together peacefully within the GOP. There will be alliances of convenience between them, particularly when it comes to overturning President Obama’s agenda and lowering taxes.

But eventually the two sides will go to war, and one will come to dominate Republican politics after that. And that’s because the disagreements are simply too profound to allow for any other outcome.

Trump’s and Bannon’s vision is diametrically opposed to Ryan’s, and at some point both sides will run out of compromises they’re willing to make. The Big Tent simply won’t be big enough for all of them.