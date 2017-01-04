Dylan Roof: A Disease or Just a Symptom

What Dylan Roof did was wrong, absolutely wrong. Dylan now states that he is not mentally ill, and knows fully what he did, and claims no remorse.

The very basis for our system of justice this that everyone knows right from wrong. Sometimes we have persons who really do not know that, and we have a way to treat them differently. Sometimes a person is not developed enough mentally, or has some mental defect, genetics or caused. Recently, the very young, teenagers mostly, have been saved from the death penalty, because it has been determined that the brains of especially young males, simply do not process information.

Somehow, Dylan Roof haunts us, for more than one or more reasons. His claims are a bit too uncomfortable for us to put our minds around. Cold blood and calculating, he summarily/systematically ended life after life. Had there been more, he would have continued to kill.

In all the hideous things we have all seen and read about, this one is somehow unnervingly, different. Where is the diatribe, seething hate, the Manson look, the insanity, the perversion . . . we need these things to put it into a box, shelf it, and walk away.

They say we did Neanderthal, in. Oh, some pieces survive in us, some more than others . . . maybe a couple percent. Evidently we mated with them, the proof is in the DNA. The genetic bottleneck, encoded in our genes, says that there were only 2000 to 5000 of us on earth in the not far distant past . . . we almost went extinct. Wow, what a thought, we almost didn't make it through evolution. And of all the hominids, we are only one: Homo Sapiens.

We did survive, but by firstly killing our competition . . . knowingly . . .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toNuups_j4A