A $9.5 trillion price tag for Trump's tax plan - The Washington Post

A new report says Donald Trump’s tax plan would add a lot of red ink to the government’s books. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Donald Trump says he wants to cut taxes for every income level, but that plan could cost the federal government $9.5 trillion over 10 years and send the national debt through the roof.

A new analysis by the Tax Policy Center found that Trump’s plan to cut tax rates for all individuals could create big incentives to save and invest, but it also would add lots of red ink to the government’s books by 2026, violating Trump’s pledge to cut rates without adding to the debt or deficit.

“If you wanted to cut spending to offset these tax cuts you’d have to eliminate all of national defense and still a bunch of discretionary spending or spending on Medicare and Social Security to do it.” said Tax Policy Center Director Leonard Burman on a Tuesday call with reporters.