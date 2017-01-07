Aftermath: Sixteen Writers on Trump's America - The New Yorker

The problem is that nothing Trump does will solve the problem. Whether or not he builds a wall between the US and Mexico, bans Muslim immigration to America, destroys US environmental policies, gives a free ride to his corporate and banking friends to evade tax, whatever he does, the deeper structural causes of the social, economic and political crises erupting across not just the US, but the entire world, are not going to go away.

They are going to get worse because Trump is not about structural, system-change solutions. He is not, by any stretch of the imagination, going to fight corruption in Washington -- the man didn't have the balls to disclose his own tax returns.

But the fact that he was voted in by people who sincerely believe that Trump is going to actually "make America great again" speaks volumes about where we are, today, as a species.

We are thoroughly, utterly, deluded. So deluded that the self-serving lies of a billionaire bigot just got him elected leader of the free world.