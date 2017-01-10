Thank You, Mr. President

Most of us certainly just watched President Obama, deliver his Farewell Address. For those who joined early in supporting Barack Obama for President, it does seem now surreal. The joy of seeing him be elected the first time, the whole world took the stage with him. Tears of joy were shed, the realization of Lincoln's Dream, in the flesh, finally realized. Somehow, the world seemed a better place, somehow all mankind had gained a great gift, that we as a country could rise to the occasion of being better than ourselves.

I feel empathy for those who are so narrow, so confined, so self-deprecating that they cannot see greatness when it is manifest. There are few if any who could deliver in words and actions for what we witnessed tonight. President Obama is not just good, he probably is the best at what he does. None of us knew Lincoln, there are a few of us who knew Kennedy, some knew Ronald Reagan.

Historians will be the final judges of not only Barack Obama, but of us: our generations.

It is unlikely that anyone who has been in the recent running for President of the United States from any party, could have met the challenges that President Obama had to deal with in his Presidency, and could have left the country in better shape.

Did we forget that Wall Street and the Banking system, the car makers, the street was broken, with no one knowing how to make it work again? Did we forget that the country recovered, under leadership? Not leadership from the GOP, in fact, the Republicans tried to sabotage America's recovery.

To those of us who really believe in truth, we got to see and watch the finest President in the History of Our Republic, and hear his Farewell Address. For those who don't believe, they will never know meaning of truth, for it has never been so obvious.