Republicans made their bed with Donald Trump. Now they have to lie in it. - The Washington Post

Since this article was written, Donald Trump has become the next President. The premises are still true, the mainstream GOP now has to wear the Trump banner.

All the things that he stands for, will be the agenda for the GOP.

Are the GOP tainted by the likes of Trump, of course, and even worse, the GOP is supposed to know better.

The mainstream GOP are more than enabling Trump, they are fully on the bandwagon. With impunity they can go about knocking down any laws, rules, legislation, treaties, on a wholesale scale.

There will be doubt, that after Trump takes office, if any pre-existing legal structure is even valid.

The arbitrary and capricious manner in with the GOP leadership is slaughtering laws, codes, regulations, monies for agencies, make many existing rules, regulations, laws null and void by default.

One cannot pick and chose how to apply laws, and only to certain peoples, classes, genders, etc.

Courts and judges could throw out many cases, because the laws behind prosecution are now random at best.

Jurisdictions may be neutered, and those held to uphold laws, may just be acting a independent and undocumented agents.

The Rule of Law, may become totally meaningless, and kangaroo courts may be the new venue.