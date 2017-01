What the heck, the GOP doesn't care if Trump is mixed up in the Russian Mafia, or has business dealings with Putin. Suddenly, Marco Rubio, is the only GOPer who sees that it could be a bad thing. Ryan doesn't care, McConnell would sell his grandma's gold teeth, and McCain and Graham are the Republican Odd Couple.

Forget the Cold War, Russians know how to live the good life. /s