It's Crucial to Purge and Prosecute 'Rogue' FBI Agents Collaborating with Russia

It is all the more damning of an indictment against Comey and the anti-Clinton “rogues” in the FBI that they knew full well that Russia was working against Clinton on behalf of Trump, and then they joined Putin’s efforts to thwart her campaign and put Putin’s man in the Oval Office. As President Obama said, everyone knew the Russians were working for Trump, and in fact it was blatantly apparent because Trump openly called on his Russian spy friends to help him by committing espionage to portray Clinton as untrustworthy; something they did willingly to sate Putin’s thirst for vengeance against Hillary Clinton. As an aside, it is noteworthy that Putin’s puppet, Trump is renowned for being an extremely vindictive piece of work, so Americans have an idea of what kind of leader they just allowed Vladimir Putin and “rogue” FBI agents to install to “govern” them. In any other universe, this kind of installation is what Keith Olbermann and many, many other regard as a bloodless coup.

As Mr. Drum remarked, and any half-wit should comprehend by now, there were two “egregious interventions” in the Clinton campaign; first by Russian spies aiding Trump’s campaign, and then by the director of the FBI. Drum gives Comey unwarranted slack by claiming he “was motivated at least partly by his fear of a rogue group of agents who were dedicated to Clinton’s defeat;” rogue agents that should have been summarily fired and likely would have been if they weren’t aligned with Comey’s “politics.”