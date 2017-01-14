Liberals and Conservatives Come From Different Planets

Just as the brains of boys and girls are very different, the brains of liberals and conservatives are as different as the sexes. Just as girls are grossed out by boys antics, trying to frighten them, conservatives over-react to visual stimulus.

Simply showing a provocative image to a conservative, will cause them to over-react.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2014/10/30/your-brains-response-to-a-gross-photo-can-reveal-your-political-leanings/?utm_term=.84c5f76afb69

"But the results were almost too good to be true," he said. "Even with just one picture, we were able to predict their score on the political survey with 94 percent accuracy." And when they used multiple pictures to give them more data, the accuracy shot up.

It might sound wild, but this is in line with some previous studies on political ideology. A 2012 study from Cornell found that the mere mention of hand sanitizer made students more conservative, suggesting that germaphobia can make us less liberal-minded for a time.

The recent right-wing political shift in American politics has had a positive correlation with gun violence. A new word has been coined in recent years, called ammosexuality. There is an irrationality developing here and we must examine the cause/effect.

During the Vietnam War, the country was divided. Perhaps the real reason, was that the Vietnam War was really a proxy for Civil War. In fact, the Vietnam War, was a civil war, just not ours. In a massive psychological displacement, the American collective psyche was allowed/encouraged to displace American civil unrest into a very unpleasant experience where innocent American youth, were wasted away in appeasement for total Civil War on American soil.

During the War years, war toys for children, guns, soldiers, tanks, were not popular items to give young male youth. Such were thought of very negatively by the general public. In that same period, military style weapons were prohibited, and were not popular with the general public.

http://www.historytoday.com/philip-kirby/more-child%E2%80%99s-play-case-war-toys

The large and vociferous anti-Vietnam peace movement had adversely affected GI Joe’s sales during the 1970s, as much of the US became disillusioned with conflict and its devastating effect on young lives. To combat this ennui, the designers of GI Joe introduced a more action-orientated range, which dispensed with the figure’s military characteristics in favour of a new ‘Adventure-Team’ approach. This included, among other outfits, a scuba costume, with which the more pacifistic figurine could explore the oceans, harming no one in the process (except the occasional shark). The message was clear: there were plenty of ways to keep young boys entertained, ways that did not require violence.

Young men, returning from Vietnam were not revered as heroes, but considered murderers of innocents. Returning vets suffered guilt, and those who didn't go, were considered victors. Oddly, there have been few Vietnam veterans, in American leadership position, but rather, those who did not go to war, became the future leadership.

It was not returning vets who created a demand for military-style weapons, the demand came from those who were non-war participants. In a psychological role-reversal, the need to supplant non-war participation, translated into couch-potato rambos.

It is the masculinity displacement during the Vietnam War, which has led non-risk takers (conservatives) to become war hawks/ aka: AK lovers.

America has a masculinity crisis, within the general population, and within police authority:

http://www.businessinsider.com/americas-police-have-a-masculinity-problem-2016-7

“What’s masculinity got to do with it?"

By masculinity, I simply mean popular assumptions about what is manly behavior. For instance, men do not wear dresses, do not ask for directions and do not dance. Or so we are told.

If one is a man, or just wants to perform masculinity, one will be drawn toward the behaviors that are popularly understood to be manly. An important tendency of masculine behavior in the United States is to confront disrespect with violence.

So, we have people killing each other in the streets, on a random basis. We have police using their "license to kill" as a type of 'road rage' against something that they have no control.

Basically we have wasted, yes wasted, our best young men on wars since Vietnam, in a effort to prevent a civil war in our own country. But we still have a civil war by proxy, because young black men are being sacrificed ritually, just as they were on the plantations, to serve the needs of the slave masters.

To 'look good' poor white youth are also sacrificed to the social unrest defusing project.

The real problem is too many young men, what to do with them, and how to devise a method of genocide to keep the population down.

In the mean-time, all young men want more ammo and bigger guns, and more destructive power. We are teaching our youth to become pathological killing machines, and conservatives want the biggest guns, really.

Hunting a gathering is old hat, the new game is "Blood Sport."

Liberals want to get along, conservatives want to kill off the competition, because they are biologically afraid, and will send someone in their stead (proxy war).

