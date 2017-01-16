President Trump Will Invade and Attack Mexico

by Johnny Punish

The last time the USA invaded Mexico was over 167 years ago. It was called “Mr. Polk’s War” after the ardent Manifest Destiny U.S. President James Polk. It was also more commonly known in the US history books as the Mexican-American War of 1846-1848; a forgotten war that saw the USA invade Mexico via a FALSE FLAG claiming Mexicans shot at US Troops over the boarder thus ramping up support to attack and invade to meet Manifest Destiny goals.

The outcome of the war brought USA massive territory of Texas and the west. But all was NOT well.

Many, like Congressman and future U.S. President Abraham Lincoln who through the Spot Resolutions exposed President Polk’s False Flag and condemned saying “the war was unnecessarily and unconstitutionally begun by the President of the United States”.

So unpopular was the war that Zachary Taylor was elected U.S President followed later by one its greatest critics and arguably America’s greatest President Abraham Lincoln. President Polk is largely forgotten and most US citizens cannot even name him as a President.

Now could this happen again as front runner U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump scapegoats Mexico and its citizens for U.S. failures to meet national and global challenges?

Trumps demagoguery on Mexico is well documented and proudly out in the open. Trump is very clear. Back in 2015, he said “US Should Have Invaded Mexico Instead of Iraq”