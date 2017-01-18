Spectral | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube

Do you play Gears of War?

There's so much shooting at ghosts in this movie! Seriously, if you enjoy that little "click" sound an assault rifle makes when it brushes up against a soldier's uniform, then this will be your favorite movie of the year. As La La Land is to musical numbers, Spectral is to scenes where jarheads fire rounds into targets they can't hit. Because they're ghosts! You can't shoot ghosts!

In addition to mining the visual grammar of modern military combat films, Spectral will appeal to anyone who loses hours playing games like Gears of War, Call of Duty, or Halo. Watching this movie on Netflix will be a welcome respite from hours of button-mashing, a chance to recharge by letting someone else use the controller for a change. While the movie isn't experimental like 2016's first-person shooter riff Hardcore Henry, Mathieu often places his camera right behind character's shoulders and uses the goggle view to create Resident Evil like tension. When things inevitably go wrong, the movie delivers.