My view: Mormons should stop judging President-elect Trump | Deseret News

The Latter-day Saint tradition teaches to “judge not.”

Yet some can be self-righteous and judgmental. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I fear that some of the highly visible attacks on Donald Trump by Latter-day Saint politicians and other members have only reinforced the perception that church members are judgmental.

Mitt Romney’s withering personal attack last March crossed a line in the eyes of Trump’s advisors and supporters that made Romney unacceptable as the nominee for secretary of state unless he could sincerely apologize both privately and publicly. Romney did not apologize, even though Trump was magnanimous and gave him repeated opportunities to do so. As secretary of state, Romney could have been a huge asset to our country, while also bringing honor and recognition to the state of Utah and the LDS community.