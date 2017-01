After Donald Trump threw his hat in the ring for the White House, now speculators and pundits alike can participate in the national guessing game that is: How long will the President-elect last?

Mr Trump has frequently talked about the "next eight years", suggesting he will be re-elected in 2020, but the odds are literally stacked against him.

Ladbrokes said that odds he will be impeached or resign before his first term ends are 50-50.