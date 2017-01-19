Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump's Divided Administration Do About It?

Of course, Moscow is gloating over Trump's victory. It views his naivete as a source of disruption in the US foreign policy process (together with the bureaucratic disruption that is going to be caused by the likes of Gen. Flynn). Russia sees Trump's presidency as a net loss for the United States’ global position that Russia should take advantage of.

Trump's latest suggestion that he might trade Russia sanctions (imposed for Russia's exploits in Ukraine) for a new arms control agreement allows Moscow to secure all of its gains in Ukraine while trading away little of value in nuclear cuts (perhaps even getting the United States to relocate its missile defense systems from Europe). This would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy positions where Moscow could get a good bargain.